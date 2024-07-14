Prom Price Hits $6.60 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00011009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $120.49 million and $1.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.03 or 0.99879957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.53772436 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,601,931.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

