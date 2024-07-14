Prom (PROM) Price Up 17.2% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $6.63 or 0.00011046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $120.95 million and $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,952.73 or 0.99921659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067512 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.53772436 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,601,931.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.