Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $124.47 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Prom has a market capitalization of $124.47 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00011126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009324 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,334.83 or 1.00059276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.53772436 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,601,931.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

