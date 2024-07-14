ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500,428 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

