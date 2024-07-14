ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.44

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.44 and traded as high as $59.41. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $59.06, with a volume of 1,985 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.53% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

