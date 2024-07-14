Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,778.37 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $18,778.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 47,993 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $115,183.20.

On Monday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 8,288 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $17,570.56.

On Thursday, June 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 46,574 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $105,257.24.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 12,725 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $28,758.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 9,230 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $27,136.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 33,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 30,600 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $94,554.00.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TARA stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Protara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

