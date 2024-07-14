Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.81

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $11.34. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 40,876 shares.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market cap of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of Provident Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

