Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,971. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

