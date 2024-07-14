Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,971. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
About Psykey
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Psykey
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.