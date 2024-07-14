PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PIFFY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.28.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
