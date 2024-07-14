PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Plans Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:PIFFY)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PIFFY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

Featured Stories

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operating through six segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division (dairy products), Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division segments.

