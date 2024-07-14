PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
PTNDY remained flat at $11.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.81.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
