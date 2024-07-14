PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

PTNDY remained flat at $11.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

