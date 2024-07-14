PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.73. The stock had a trading volume of 976,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

