Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,098,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,331,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.63. 679,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,454. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.60.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

