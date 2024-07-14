pufETH (PUFETH) Price Reaches $3,186.33 on Exchanges

pufETH (PUFETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, pufETH has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $474.28 million and $2.57 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be bought for $3,186.33 or 0.05311756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 491,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 490,905.3733748. The last known price of pufETH is 3,187.95758063 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,015,532.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

