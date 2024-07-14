Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 15.2 %

PLSE opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

