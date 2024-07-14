PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 645,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of PulteGroup worth $77,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 57,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 291.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. 2,337,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,929. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.04. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

