Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,063 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after buying an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,733,000 after purchasing an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.86, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

