Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.07 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.