Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Increased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Orla Mining Price Performance

ORLA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,035,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,530 shares in the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 37,697,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 236,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

