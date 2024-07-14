Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Increased by Wedbush

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

NYSE TSM opened at $187.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $971.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

