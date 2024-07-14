Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $248.99 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $248.99 million and $34.19 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00003944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.05323326 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00043128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00014466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,232,410 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

