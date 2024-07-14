RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDNT. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get RadNet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Up 2.6 %

RDNT opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $91,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,945.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 1,500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $91,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,945.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,516 in the last 90 days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,073,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth about $17,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $26,617,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.