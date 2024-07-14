Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Raffles Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

