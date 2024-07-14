Rapport Therapeutics’ Quiet Period Will End on July 17th (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Rapport Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 17th. Rapport Therapeutics had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 7th. The total size of the offering was $136,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAPP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $25.67 on Friday. Rapport Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14.

In related news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

