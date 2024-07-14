Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 55.2% in June

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the June 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

REEMF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,573. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

