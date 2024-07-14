RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of RBC Bearings worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,572,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,787,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 703,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,326,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.8 %

RBC stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $292.66. 132,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.24. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.67 and its 200-day moving average is $270.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.