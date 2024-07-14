RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP cut its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP owned about 0.59% of RE/MAX worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 334,290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,983,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 358,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RMAX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,738. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $208,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,295,720.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

