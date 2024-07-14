Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $83,792.04 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $83,792.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,167,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,463,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Kinnevik AB publ boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

