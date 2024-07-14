Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,552,000 after buying an additional 15,268 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.50. 6,815,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,495,912. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

