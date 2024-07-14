Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $12,361,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $9,652,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of NIO by 132.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 64.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,895,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 744,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NIO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.87. 51,797,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,824,644. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

