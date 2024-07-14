Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 2,311,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.67 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.