Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.5 %

ETN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.48. 1,644,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.