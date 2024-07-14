Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,932.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 649,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

