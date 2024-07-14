Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 627 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 500,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

