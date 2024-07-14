Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Price Performance

Shares of REMYY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,153. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Rémy Cointreau Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.2149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

