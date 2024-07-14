Request (REQ) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $107.85 million and $1.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,002.06 or 1.00004741 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00067593 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10544989 USD and is up 3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $874,144.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

