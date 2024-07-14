Retirement Solution Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

