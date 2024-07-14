Retirement Solution Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 97,794 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 693,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 431,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.