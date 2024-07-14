Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 4,493 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $28,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.60. 194,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,816. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $61.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

