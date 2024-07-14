Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Riskified Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Riskified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

