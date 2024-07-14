River Global Investors LLP Acquires 4,354 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 131.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

