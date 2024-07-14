River Global Investors LLP Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.63. 2,612,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,622. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average of $219.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

