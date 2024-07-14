River Global Investors LLP Trims Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,858 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,408. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

