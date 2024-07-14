RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
