Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

