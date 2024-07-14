Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RCKHF remained flat at $0.19 on Friday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Rockhopper Exploration
