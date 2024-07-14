Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

