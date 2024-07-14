Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $240.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.64.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,700.67 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $795.09 and a 12-month high of $1,851.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

