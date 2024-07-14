Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.02 on Wednesday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The firm has a market cap of C$286.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57. Also, Senior Officer Rory John Will Thompson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.16, for a total transaction of C$32,864.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock valued at $132,725. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

