Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Performance
Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
