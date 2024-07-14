Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

