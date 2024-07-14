Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubrik stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. ( NYSE:RBRK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of RBRK opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

