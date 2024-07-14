RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in June

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 17,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

